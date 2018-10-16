Family seek justice for boy’s horrid assault at illegal initiation school

The family of an illegally circumcised 16-year-old boy who was rescued from the illegal initiation school in Libode after he was severely tortured, burnt with melting plastic, had a burning cigarette shoved up his anus, assaulted with sticks and kicked in the groin, expressed unhappiness after the alleged accuser was granted R800 bail and an assault case not included in the charges.

The under-aged Zimi Lujabe was rescued from the illegal initiation school and taken to St Barnabas Hospital in Ntlaza where he was admitted there since October 3 for his injuries and complications on his circumcision wound.

The Grade 8 Magadlela Junior Secondary School pupil was illegally circumcised on September 27 in KwaMbiza village near Mkhankatho, with nine other boys, some as young as 13.

The accused Makhanda Boyce, 22, appeared at the Ngqeleni magistrate’s court facing unlawful circumcision and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The state did not oppose bail and he was released on R800 bail and the case postponed to November 14 for further investigation and legal representation.

Zimi's aunt and legal guardian Lindeka Lujabe-Saba vowed to have a charge of assault GBH included.

''The accused was only arrested on Thursday and on Monday was allowed to be out on bail. This time, my nephew is still in hospital and in severe pain fighting for his life, his abuser is roaming the streets freely,''said Lujabe-Saba.

Although Lujabe-Saba said she has opened a case of both illegal circumcision and assault and had submitted the necessary documentation.

The NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the accused is only charged ''for unlawful circumcision, for now''.

Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena who had seen pictures of the injuries of Zimi, said they will investigate why the assault case was not included and advised her to speak to the investigating officer or Ngqeleni, head of detectives.

“Zimi cannot be tortured and injured in that manner and nobody is prosecuted for that, despite having a suspect,'' Lujabe-Saba said.

Although Boyce is only facing charges laid by Lujabe-Saba, there are eight other boys - aged between 13 and 15 - from the same village who have claimed to have been circumcised by the same bogus traditional surgeon, but all are yet to open cases.

A father of one of the victims said his son had an injured hand.

''This clearly from being assaulted with a stick. He has been transferred from St Barnabas Hospital in Libode to Bedford Orthopaedic Hospital as his problems have something to do with bones and nerves,'' said the father.

He said at the moment his priority is about recovery of his son.

''The health of my son comes first. The case won’t get old, we can lay charges at any given time. The incident done on my son is cruel,'' he said.

Lujabe-Saba said assault of initiates and illegal circumcision is rife in Libode and Ngqeleni.

''Our sons are assaulted, abused, have limbs broken and burnt. The boys mostly ill-treated and bullied are orphans, or boys born of single mothers,'' said Lujabe-Saba.

She urged parents not to allow unscrupulous bogus traditional practitioners to play with the lives of their sons and encouraged them to report cases with police and also they should attend all hearings to the finality to ensure perpetrators not let off the hook.

''We as parents, cannot fold our arms while our sons are murdered, amputated, mutilated by people who are hell-bent to enrich themselves through the custom of ulwaluko. We must stand up and protect the lives of our children and have all the culprits jailed. Some of our sons are losing their manhood, but parents are quiet. How many children must die or have penile amputation before we would stand up and say enough is enough. We are fed-up that bogus traditional practitioners are disrespecting the custom,'' said Lujabe-Saba.