How clever cop work unmasked murky 'kidnap plot'

By Bongani Mthethwa - 16 October 2018
Asif Mohammed appears in the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court, accused of plotting the kidnapping of the daughter of a wealthy father.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Elaborate details of how a Pietermaritzburg-based Pakistani businessman allegedly planned to kidnap the daughter of a prominent businessman in East London and demand a R10m ransom were laid bare in court on Monday.

And investigating officer Warrant Officer Johannes Anthony de Lange revealed how the police investigation resulted in the arrest of Asif Mohammed‚ who runs a cellular and electronics business and faces a charge of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

