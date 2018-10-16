How clever cop work unmasked murky 'kidnap plot'

Elaborate details of how a Pietermaritzburg-based Pakistani businessman allegedly planned to kidnap the daughter of a prominent businessman in East London and demand a R10m ransom were laid bare in court on Monday.

And investigating officer Warrant Officer Johannes Anthony de Lange revealed how the police investigation resulted in the arrest of Asif Mohammed‚ who runs a cellular and electronics business and faces a charge of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

