Charismatic Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso’s wife Taiwo took centre stage during his trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday when she was reprimanded by the presiding judge for interrupting proceedings.

Judge Mandela Makaula interrupted proceedings to point out Taiwo‚ dressed in a bright orange ensemble‚ for making comments and gesturing during state witness Cheryl Zondi’s testimony.

"Can you just tell the people in the second row‚ the lady with the colour-blind yellow thing‚ that she must stop making comments‚ that lady with the bright dress‚" a visibly annoyed Makaula said.

"She must stop making comments and gestures whilst this witness is testifying. The lady seated between the two gentlemen can you stand … Ma’am … can you please stop commenting and making gestures."

Taiwo did not stand but raised her hand gingerly to the bemusement of those in the public gallery.

Since the beginning of the trial Omotoso‚ his wife and others have been seen and heard smiling and commenting during testimony.

The trial continues.