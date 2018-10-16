News

Moyane's 'devastating' legacy: SARS e-filing at risk of collapse

By Amil Umraw - 16 October 2018
The SA Revenue Service’s e-filing system is at risk of collapsing in the next two years
The SA Revenue Service’s e-filing system is at risk of collapsing in the next two years
Image: File/ Reuben Goldberg

The SA Revenue Service’s e-filing system is at risk of collapsing in the next two years as a direct result of a decision made by suspended commissioner Tom Moyane in 2014.

This is according to SARS acting group executive for IT strategy and architecture Andre Rabie‚ who was testifying at the commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at the revenue service on Monday.

-For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

[CAUTION: GRAPHIC DETAILS] Omotoso trial | Cheryl Zondi wraps up her testimony
CCTV footage shows thief stealing cell phone from man’s pocket in seconds
X