Premier’s office burgled and documents stolen

A man was arrested late on Monday after a break-in at Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle’s office at the weekend. Police had confirmed that the man, 24, was arrested at a house in Bhisho’s Mtati Drive after police received information from members of the public. He is set to appear at the Zwelitsha magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

