Premier’s office burgled and documents stolen
A man was arrested late on Monday after a break-in at Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle’s office at the weekend. Police had confirmed that the man, 24, was arrested at a house in Bhisho’s Mtati Drive after police received information from members of the public. He is set to appear at the Zwelitsha magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.