Vehicle takes out gate, hits wall across road
A vehicle suddenly raced out of an Abbotsford townhouse complex, smashed through a double gate and across a busy road, with the gate still on the bonnet of the car, and ploughed into the entrance wall of another complex. The woman, 73, who was not named by officials, was taken away in an ambulance with light injuries.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.