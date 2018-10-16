Vehicle takes out gate, hits wall across road

A vehicle suddenly raced out of an Abbotsford townhouse complex, smashed through a double gate and across a busy road, with the gate still on the bonnet of the car, and ploughed into the entrance wall of another complex. The woman, 73, who was not named by officials, was taken away in an ambulance with light injuries.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.