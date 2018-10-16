Mampintsha recently announced that he’ll be retiring soon and will be handing over the baton to Babes Wodumo‚ who has been his most trusted protégé. Chatting to TshisaLIVE‚ Babes has opened up about how Mampintsha has helped shape her career.

Babes explained that despite the recent “controversy” that has surrounded her relationship (both personal and professional) with the West Ink boss‚ she and Mampintsha have never been better.

“Mampintsha and I are fine. Despite everything that has been said about us‚ si right thina. We’ve known each other before all this and he’s helped me build Babes Wodumo. He also encourages me to be the best I can be. For example‚ just like he grew up and started West Ink‚ he gave me a chance to grow up and create Wena Wodumo Entertainment. That is what mentorship is about and what I hope to be for the people I will sign under my label.”

The Wololo hitmaker explained that just like Mampintsha was managed by DJ Tira’s Afrotainment but owned West Ink‚ she was still under West Ink but owned Wena Wodumo Entertainment‚ which for her was all about securing the future.

Babes PR made it clear that Babes was not willing to answer any questions about her personal relationship and Babes explained why that was.

“Part of the biggest lessons I learnt the hard way was not to talk about my personal life. That often takes over and people are always on your case about what’s happening next and that time you are over that topic and want to talk about work. It overshadows what we are actually here to do‚” she said.

In an earlier interview with TshisaLIVE Babes opened up about how the controversial Metro FM interview made her feel and how she was yet to receive an apology for how her business was splashed on live radio.

The Metro FM interview sparked a public debate after the hosts Masechaba Ndlovu and Mo Flava confronted Babes about her allegedly suffering abuse at the hands of Mampintsha.

“First of all‚ they stepped out of line and decided to splash my personal matters on live radio and that’s not okay. Everything they spoke about really had nothing to do with them. I am still waiting for them to come apologise to me and say‚ ‘Babes‚ we apologise for the way things happened and the way we spoke to you and about you.’”

Even though it may appear that Babes hasn’t been making moves where music is concerned the artist opened up said she wasn’t just chilling‚ but would gift Mzansi with an EP that would ensure that December is LIT!

“I’m still hot property; I mean I am the person that Diplo — who has worked with Beyoncé — was searching high and low for. I am working on an EP because‚ unlike in the beginning‚ I don’t have too much time on my hands to be in the studio. The admin that goes into making an album is too much because now I have to balance it out with performances and other important things like interviews‚” she said.

“But I know for a fact that December will be very busy‚ SA can trust me on that!“

Watch Babes in the hot seat: