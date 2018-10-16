WATCH | Government buildings burn in Stutterheim

Two Amahlathi Municipal buildings were ablaze on Tuesday.

The protesters are demanding jobs.

On fire were the councilors chambers, Amahlathi municipality's main office and the Amahlathi municipal accounts office.

Amathole district bulding were also on fire.

Police were dispersing the angry crowds.

King Williams Town police spokesperson Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed to the Dispatch that one person was left hospitalised after being shot by a policeman.

Businessman Colin Scholes said he saw a person being dragged out of a vehicle and shot with a rubber bullet (??) by a policeman in front of protesters.

This is a developing story