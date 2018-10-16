WATCH LIVE | Cheryl Zondi returns to stand in Timothy Omotoso case

The state's first witness in the case against televangelist Pastor Timothy Omotoso returns to the stand in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.

Cheryl Zondi, 22, has previously testified about how she had allegedly been sexually molested as a teenager by Omotoso.

Her testimony - including graphic details - often left those in the public gallery gasping in shock.

Zondi is expected to wrap up her testimony today.

Follow proceedings live: