Water samples taken at rivers in Nelson Mandela Bay show how the city is struggling to contain pollution‚ with dangerously high E.coli levels recorded at the Swartkops‚ Chatty and Baakens rivers in July and August.

At the Swartkops and Baakens rivers there were E.coli levels of about 19‚860 per 100ml of water‚ while samples taken from the Chatty River were even higher‚ at 21‚000 per 100ml of water.

These rivers pose a health threat to children who might play along the banks or in the water.

Other areas of concern were the Motherwell stormwater canal and the Kelvin Jones waste water treatment works.

A report tabled before the public health portfolio on Tuesday cites burst sewer pipes‚ dumping and overloaded waste water works due to the growing population as the main causes of the pollution.

However‚ public health officials have attempted to shift the blame to the infrastructure and engineering department.

Deputy environmental health director Dr. Patrick Nodwele confirmed that E.coli levels of 1‚000 were dangerous and it was a matter of concern. He said actions taken included raising awareness of the polluted rivers and putting up signs at the rivers.