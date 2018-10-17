Mali backs out of case with Trollip

Accuser goes home while ex-mayor clears name with 5 hours of evidence

Former Democratic Alliance Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) councillor Knight Mali, who has vowed for years that he would fight the multimillion-rand defamation claim from the metro’s former mayor Athol Trollip, yesterday abandoned the case, saying he was ill, broke, had no legal representation and was unable to conduct his own defence.

