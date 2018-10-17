N6 traffic is getting through tense, violence-wracked Stutterheim

There has been burning and stone throwing in Stutterheim this morning but traffic on the N6 is flowing through the town. At 1pm cars were seen weaving between logs, burned tyres, toppled bins, and broken bottles.The violence appeared to have moved from the CBD into Mlungisi township where there were reports of arson and stone throwing.

