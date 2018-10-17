N6 traffic is getting through tense, violence-wracked Stutterheim
There has been burning and stone throwing in Stutterheim this morning but traffic on the N6 is flowing through the town. At 1pm cars were seen weaving between logs, burned tyres, toppled bins, and broken bottles.The violence appeared to have moved from the CBD into Mlungisi township where there were reports of arson and stone throwing.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.