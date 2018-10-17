Premier hands destitute family house
Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle on Wednesday handed over a fully furnished temporary house to a destitute family in Mqanduli. Masualle was alerted to the plight of the family through an Umhlobo Wenene programme. The family lived in dilapidated mud structures, one of which has already collapsed.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.