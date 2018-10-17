Parliament has postponed a session scheduled for Thursday as President Cyril Ramaphosa is unable to attend for health reasons‚ officials said on Wednesday.

"Parliament announces that‚ based on medical advice‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa will not be able to appear before the scheduled National Assembly sitting on Thursday‚ 18 October 2018‚ to respond to questions from Members of Parliament. The sitting is‚ therefore‚ cancelled‚" a statement said.

"A new date for the President’s oral question session will be determined by the National Assembly Programming Committee. The next sitting of the National Assembly will be on Tuesday‚ 23 October 2018."