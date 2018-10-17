SA National Parks (SANParks) have intensified security measures to tackle the rise of elephant poaching in the Kruger National Park.

SANParks spokesman Isaac Phaahla said on Wednesday morning that 58 elephants have been killed so far this year‚ compared to 32 over the same period last year.

"That's a huge concern for us‚" he said.

Phaahla said the northern and eastern parts of the park were particularly vulnerable to the threat of poaching. While security measures in the north had already been "topped up"‚ he explained that "most of it is coming from our eastern borders‚ which is Mozambique.

"Remember‚ the initiative that we do for the rhinos is for all the species. It doesn't [only] target the rhinos or elephants‚” added Phaahla.

“We just want to intensify the arrangements throughout the park to tackle this new threat.”

Phaahla said a total of 187 suspected poachers had been arrested for various charges‚ with 92 firearms being confiscated from the arrested suspects.