Stutterheim in flames

Fury, frustration boils over as protesters say their suffering is ignored

A protester is in critical condition after being shot by police during a day of fury in Stutterheim that saw youths torch four state buildings, including a clinic. Independent police investigative directorate spokesman Moses Dlamini said the man was shot after “members of the community assaulted a police officer and threw stones at police vehicles”.

