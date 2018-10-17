Stutterheim in flames
Fury, frustration boils over as protesters say their suffering is ignored
A protester is in critical condition after being shot by police during a day of fury in Stutterheim that saw youths torch four state buildings, including a clinic. Independent police investigative directorate spokesman Moses Dlamini said the man was shot after “members of the community assaulted a police officer and threw stones at police vehicles”.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.