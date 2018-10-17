Twitter reacts to Cheryl Zondi's 'strength' as #Omotosotrial continues
Many South African's have applauded Cheryl Zondi's "strength and bravery" as she took to the dock in the trial against Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso.
Omotoso and two other accused Lusanda Sulani (36) and Zukiswa Sitho (28) face a series of charges including human trafficking‚ sexual assault and rape of female congregants in Omotoso's Durban-based church.
The 97 charges are for crimes allegedly committed between 2009 and 2017 before Omotoso’s dramatic arrest at the Port Elizabeth airport in April 2017.
Zondi‚ who was the first witness to testify against Omotoso‚ claims she was sexually assaulted for over two years and that the incidents started when she was just 14 years old.
Defence lawyer Peter Daubermann was called to order a number of times by Port Elizabeth High Court Judge Mandela Makaula for his "insensitive line of questioning".
The support for Zondi included some prominent figures as well SA celebrities such as actresses Rami Chuene‚ Portia Gumede‚ Florence Masebe and author of Bare Jackie Phamotse.
#CherylZondi— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) October 16, 2018
Strength to you!
You’ve paved the way for many despite the odds! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/gpK8F2i5ir
#CherylZondi The Devil had no idea it will one day come across someone as brave as you are. We are with you. We believe you.— Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) October 16, 2018
A heroine. A voice for the voiceless. May #CherylZondi's bravery and strength encourage others to speak and get justice✊ pic.twitter.com/1Xoz9oJj0B— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) October 16, 2018
When one is ready to tell the truth without fear, being clear and concise takes over. The Devil is just as concise but thrives on his victims to be weak but not today sathane #CherylZondi knows what was done to her was beyond what God intended for her life. https://t.co/OIsv6t8DIF— Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) October 16, 2018
When you guys said Winnie Mandela didn't die but multiplied. You were not wrong at all. am inspired by this young Lion by the name #CherylZondi . Damn what a smart young woman. She reminds me of mama winnie when she was dealing with brutal apartheid Police. Completeley unshaken pic.twitter.com/yGFeSBLRlR— Saaz Saida🇿🇦🌐 (@MaximumRSA) October 16, 2018
