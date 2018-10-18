14-year-old goes missing in village

Centane police have opened a case of a missing person, following the disappearance of 14-year-old Milisa Mboto on Tuesday in a village in the area. According to Butterworth police cluster spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha, the youngster had gone to fetch water at a communal tap in Nxokwana village, where he stays, at about 3pm.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.