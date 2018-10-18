Alliance parties to seek release of 18
The tripartite alliance of the ANC, SACP and Cosatu will negotiate for the release of the 18 people arrested for public violence in Stutterheim. The announcement was made by SACP provincial secretary Xolile Nqata while addressing a crowd gathered outside Stutterheim magistrate's court on Thursday. Nqata said the decision was taken during a meeting at the ANC provincial headquarters at Calata House on Thursday morning.
