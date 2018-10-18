Another day of turmoil for Stutterheim
Police crack down on protest
Police units from 13 Eastern Cape stations moved in on Stutterheim and arrested 18 residents on the second day of flames, stones, rubber bullets and teargas cannisters.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.