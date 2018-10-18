Child rapist gets life behind bars

The Graaff-Reinet man who raped and sexually assaulted two 11-year-old girls was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Graaff-Reinet High Court this week. Police spokesperson Sibongile Soci said Nkosinathi Dakuse lured the minors to a vacant building in Lingelihle location and forced them to drink alcohol.

