Child rapist gets life behind bars

By Bhongo Jacob - 18 October 2018

The Graaff-Reinet man who raped and sexually assaulted two 11-year-old girls was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Graaff-Reinet High Court this week. Police spokesperson Sibongile Soci said Nkosinathi Dakuse lured the minors to a vacant building in Lingelihle location and forced them to drink alcohol.

