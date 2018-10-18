Dali Mpofu’s mother dies

The EFF mourns the passing of their national chairperson Dali Mpofu's mother. Nozibele Mpofu, who had been ill for some time, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of Thursday at her son's Johannesburg home.

EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in a statement that Mpofu was with her son at the time of her passing in Johannesburg due to ill-health.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the national chairman and the Mpofu family. Nothing can prepare one for the passing of a mother,” said Ndlozi.

The EFF in the province is set to visit the family home in Qhugwala village outside Peddie on Thursday afternoon to pay their respects to the family.

Provincial chairperson Yazini Tetyana said it was sad for the party as they as the party have also lost a support system that had held Mpofu family together.

"This is not only a loss for the Mpofu family but a loss to us, the party, her community and the country as women like her continues to hold families and communities together,” said Tetyana.​