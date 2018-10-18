Man out on warning in margarine theft case

A Stutterheim man appeared at the Stutterheim magistrate’s court on Thursday for theft of four bricks of Rama margarine. The 36-year-old Thandolwethu Mpangashe is one of 18 people who were arrested on Wednesday for public violence when food stores were looted and a mall set alight. Referencing to a charge sheet, magistrate Virginia Kobo dismissed state prosecutor Philip Phoofdo's suggestion that Mpangashe should pay R300 bail.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.