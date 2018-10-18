Man out on warning in margarine theft case
A Stutterheim man appeared at the Stutterheim magistrate’s court on Thursday for theft of four bricks of Rama margarine. The 36-year-old Thandolwethu Mpangashe is one of 18 people who were arrested on Wednesday for public violence when food stores were looted and a mall set alight. Referencing to a charge sheet, magistrate Virginia Kobo dismissed state prosecutor Philip Phoofdo's suggestion that Mpangashe should pay R300 bail.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.