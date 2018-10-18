MEC Tikana pays respects to families of 13 victims of horror crash

Transport, safety and liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana on Wednesday visited some of the families who lost relatives in Sunday’s horrific car accident. The accident happened between Mqanduli and Coffee Bay towards Zithulele Hospital. Twelve people were initially reported to have died, but the number has now risen to 13.

