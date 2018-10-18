News

Men in cop uniform rob jewellery store

By Naledi Shange - 18 October 2018

Two men‚ clad in police uniform‚ are believed to have been behind a plot to rob a jewellery store in the I'langa Mall in Nelspruit earlier this week.

According to police‚ the pair walked into the Browns shop around 5.20pm on Monday.

"[They] entered the shop and approached a security guard who was on duty. The guard became suspicious about the duo and suddenly‚ a group of armed men emerged and held the staff at gunpoint. They then robbed the jeweler of an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene in a white Ford Ranger with registration number HTC 429MP‚" said Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe.

"No arrests have been made as yet‚ however‚ police have opened a case of business robbery and impersonation of a police officer."The Lowvelder reported on Wednesday that Browns had offered a R50‚000 reward for any information that may lead to the suspects' arrest.

