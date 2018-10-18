WSU now offers accounting course

Walter Sisulu University may not have accreditation to offer a LLB law degree and bachelor of science degree in Prosthetic and Orthotics, but the Eastern Cape-based university can now offer BCompt accounting science to prospective chartered accountants. The university celebrated the accreditation by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) on Thursday at the Zamukulungisa site in Mthatha packed with prospective chartered accountants.

