15 people to testify in Mandela fraud trial
Fifteen state witnesses are lined up to testify against seven of the 11 Buffalo City Metro Mandela funeral scandal accused when their trial finally resumes next year.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.