BCM funeral scandal accused trial delayed

Three of the 11 Buffalo City Metro (BCM) Mandela funeral scandal accused will hear next month whether charges against them are withdrawn by the state or not.

This after the trio on Friday submitted written presentations to state prosecuting advocate Diniso Ketani, during a brief East London regional court appearance, on why they feel charges against them should be dropped.

The state will now have until November 29, when they appear again in court, to come up with responses as to whether charges against Dr WB Rubusana ANC regional chairperson Pumlani Mkolo, and his two co-accused businesspeople, Nosiphiwo Mati and Zintle Nkuhlu, would be dropped or not.