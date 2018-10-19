Cheryl Zondi‚ who has been testifying in the case of Nigerian pastor Tim Omotoso‚ has issued a heartfelt message of thanks for those who have rallied behind her.

She has received widespread support in the face of harsh questioning by Omotoso’s defence counsel.

“I am so overwhelmed. I do not know where to begin‚” she said in a statement issued through the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL).

“I cannot believe the amount of support I am receiving‚ let alone the fierce‚ passionate level of support that is being shown by the multitudes of women and men alike‚ both young and old. How do I thank you? How do I even begin to express my profuse gratitude to you? So many of you have taken time out of your daily routine to show your support and I am in absolute awe‚” she said.

“I’ve been seeing thousands of your messages flowing in‚ a myriad of tweets‚ posts‚ comments and beautiful dedications. I am overcome by so much emotion. Being a woman in this world is a challenging task on its own and we constantly find ourselves having to defend our dignity on a daily basis so whatever battle I am fighting is the same battle every other woman out there is fighting.

“Thank you so much for love‚ unwavering support‚ fervent prayers. I plead that we keep up the same level of fierce support as fellow survivors continue to take the stand.

“We can’t do this alone and we need you. May every heart standing with us be blessed beyond measure‚” she said.