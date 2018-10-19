Humble servant of the masses’ helped shape SA’s future

Late education MEC Mandla Makupula will be laid to rest on Saturday in East London. He was the Eastern Cape’s longest-serving MEC of education. Affectionately known as “Principal” or “Cadre Re Ma”, Makupula was born on October 9 1961 in the old Tsolo location in Duncan Village and grew up in Mdantsane.

