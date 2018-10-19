WATCH | Geyser cosy sparks revival fever

Dimbaza now the manufacturing site of new ‘sleeve’ invention

The launch of an energy-saving geyser sleeve called the Hotspot, which will be manufactured in Dimbaza industrial park, was just the beginning of the revitalisation of the park, said Oscar Mabuyane, MEC of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism on Thursday.

