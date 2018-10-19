Women dagga growers unite for legalisation
Rural network, which beat poison sprays, now to lobby parliament
Women farmers whose dagga and food crops were poisoned from helicopters in 2015 have formed an organised, 100-strong network. This emerged this week when the Umzimvubu Farmer’s Support Network (UFSN), an NGO that represents 100 Pondoland women growers, announced that it would be lobbying for the state to legalise, license and regulate dagga farming.
