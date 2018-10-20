R160m to bring clean water to rural villages
About 20 villages in Ngqeleni and Libode to benefit from ORT project
OR Tambo District Municipality has put aside about R160m towards installing pipelines and building water reservoirs to distribute clean running water to nearly 20 rural villages in Ngqeleni and Libode.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.