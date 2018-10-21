A fire in the Kosovo informal settlement in Philippi‚ Cape Town‚ on Saturday night – the second fire at an informal settlement in the city this weekend - destroyed about 120 dwellings‚ the city’s disaster risk management centre said on Sunday.

Spokesperson Mandy Thomas said about 1‚400 people had been affected by the blaze.

City officials were still on site assessing the damage‚ she said.

Meanwhile‚ the centre has confirmed that 342 structures were destroyed and 1‚355 people displaced by the devastating fire that ravaged the informal settlement of Silver Town‚ Khayelitsha‚ in the early hours of Saturday.

One person is understood to have died in the fire.

“City services are still on scene and the Informal Settlements Department is busy issuing kits for people to start rebuilding their homes. The South African Social Services Agency (SASSA) has been‚ and will continue providing humanitarian relief. Donations have been pouring into the Khayelitsha Fire Station from concerned citizens. The City wishes to thank everyone for their willingness to help‚” Thomas said.