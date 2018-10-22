Beaconhurst teacher’s PhD makes history

Kapa lauded for putting UFH on map with milestone thesis in Xhosa

East London high school teacher Nompumelelo Kapa has become the toast of Fort Hare with her PhD – the first in the university’s 102-year history to be written in Xhosa. The Beaconhurst High School Xhosa teacher was awarded her doctorate in literature at the university’s spring graduation in Alice on Friday.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.