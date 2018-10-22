News

BREAKING | Shooting on M1 highway

By TimesLIVE - 22 October 2018
Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee described the incident as a highway robbery.
Image: Getty Images

A shooting occurred on the M1 North highway on Monday‚ in a suspected robbery attempt.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers are diverting traffic off the freeway at Jan Smuts Avenue and Empire Road‚ the city said.

"Lady followed from Fordsburg JHB and robbed. Driver shot and wounded‚" he tweeted.

A TimesLIVE team is en route to the scene. Details are sketchy at present.

