Busiswa tells DA to attend to Khayelitsha fire & stop 'harassing' Floyd Shivambu

Musician Busiswa has slammed the Democratic Alliance (DA) for "trying too hard" over accusations that EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu benefited from money being taken from VBS bank‚ telling the party to instead focus on a response to the Khayelitsha fire happening in the province they govern.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service divisional commander Edward Bosch told TimesLIVE that one person was killed and more than 1‚000 shacks were destroyed in a fire early on Saturday in Khayelitsha‚ Cape Town. More than 4‚000 people were thought to have lost their homes in the blaze.

The DA took to Twitter as rescue and relief efforts continued in the area to post about Shivambu and demanded that he and the EFF #PayBackTheMoney.

The party last week received confirmation that parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests would be launching a probe into Shivambu over payments he allegedly received via his brother.

Busiswa was watching and took to her own page to slam the party.