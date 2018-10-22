Councillors call for Xasa intervention

Disgruntled councillors from opposition parties in the troubled-Mhlontlo municipal council have written to Eastern Cape cooperative governance MEC Fikile Xasa asking for his urgent intervention in forcing council to rescind some council resolutions.

The Daily Dispatch understands that the decisions were taken during a special council meeting on October 9.

UDM councillor Zakheni Nondaka revealed that council had among other things, resolved to hire a bodyguard for ANC councillor Mabiza Mfamela, who is a Ward 20 municipal councillor.

This after he received death threats according to a report tabled by the mayor Nompulelelo Dywili during the council meeting.But Nondaka told the Dispatch on Monday they were against the whole thing as there was no police report on the matter.