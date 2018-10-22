News

Former department of education workers wait a year for payment

By Tembile Sgqolana - 22 October 2018

FIVE former contract workers have spent close to a year waiting to be paid by the department of education for two months of work. The group were hired by the Chris Hani west department of education to count the assets at a number of schools in the region which were to be affected by the department's rationalisation programme.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Pandemonium as taxi violence erupts in EL
Geyser cosy sparks revival fever
X