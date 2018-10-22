Makupula’s ‘right attitude’ kept him in post

Speaker after speaker heaped praise on the late dedicated MEC

His strong character and passion for education is why premier Phumulo Masualle held on to education MEC Mandla Makupula. He revealed this at the state funeral of Makupula on Saturday, adding that the struggle stalwart had died at a time when his department was just about turning around. Masualle was speaking at a packed Abbotsford Christian Centre.

