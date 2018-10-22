Mdantsane rail commuters delayed

Scores of train commuters from Mdantsane struggled to get to work on time on Monday morning after they were left stranded, allegedly due to repairs being carried out on part of the rail line.

Commuters claim they were only told on arrival at the train station that the railways were being repaired today.

Domestic worker Nonceba Matshisi, 56,claimed there were no trains operating due to the repairs being done.

"This is an inconvenience, especially because I have a monthly train ticket because I can't afford to pay the train daily."

"I'm a daily commuter on the train but I never heard about this and now I have to take a taxi because I am already late. My boss is not going to understand when I arrive at work late.

Matshisi said her boss often relied for her to arrive before she could leave for her job," she said.

Prasa spokesperson Mimi Katsio said they were running a reduced service from October 20 - 26.

"Trains are still operating, but we are running at a reduced service. We have been experiencing delays. We had a 30-minute delay in Mdantsane," she said.

Katsio has yet to elaborate on the extent of the work being carried out on the line.