New dictionary aims to promote Xhosa language
The author of Matthew Goniwe On A South African Frontier, Professor Menzi Duka, has published a Xhosa dictionary in his quest to try and promote indigenous languages in South Africa. The book, Isichazi Magama SesiXhosa, is a Xhosa dictionary published by Shuter and Shooter. Duka fell in love with writing in secondary school and has been writing since1963.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.