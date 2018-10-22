New dictionary aims to promote Xhosa language

The author of Matthew Goniwe On A South African Frontier, Professor Menzi Duka, has published a Xhosa dictionary in his quest to try and promote indigenous languages in South Africa. The book, Isichazi Magama SesiXhosa, is a Xhosa dictionary published by Shuter and Shooter. Duka fell in love with writing in secondary school and has been writing since1963.

