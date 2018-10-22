UFH law students arm residents with the SA constitution

University of Fort Hare’s law students rallied together to bring copies of the country’s constitution to Scenery Park residents at the community hall on Saturday. The third year students who are part of the Students for Law and Social Justice programme (SLSJ) issued the English and Xhosa versions of the constitution at an event held to help residents become active citizens in bringing change to their community.

