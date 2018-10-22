The African National Congress in the Western Cape has condemned the killing of Bloekombos ward councillor Luyanda Mbele and are calling for the swift arrest of his killers.

Mbele and his cousin Mzwandile Mathenjwa were shot dead in Cape Town on Sunday night.

“The ANC is deeply shocked at murder of councillor (Mbele) and calls on all to work with the police to bring the killers to book. We will not rest until these cowardly murderers are arrested‚ prosecuted and sent to jail‚” said ANC Western Cape provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs.

Jacobs described Mbele's death as a great loss for the ANC‚ the City of Cape Town and the province of the Western Cape. Mbele was also hailed as having played a central role in building the local community police forum and actively participating in supporting and guiding development projects in his ward.

“Not only did comrade Luyanda serve his ward with dedication but he was very involved as a leader of United Commuters Voice‚ an organisation mobilising Metrorail commuters to try and assist in resolving the massive challenges facing the operator. He was an activist for safe‚ reliable and affordable public transport. Only last week‚ comrade Luyanda was part of a meeting briefing national transport minister Blade Nzimande about public transport challenges in the city and province‚” Jacobs added.

Mbele is the second ANC Cape Town councillor shot and killed this year. In March‚ Elese Depouche was shot dead while his wife was wounded by assailants in the driveway of their home in Crossroads.

The Dullah Omar region of the ANC Cape Metro called on anyone with information to approach the police immediately. “We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Luyanda Mbele‚ as well as the broader community he served‚” said spokesperson Nobukhosi Dlamini.

The ANC local branch is working with the family and information about a memorial service and the funeral will be provided in due course‚ said the party in a statement.