Women ready to run transport sector
Call for equality as scores from transport sector meet at Sanwit summit
“Empower women to empower the nation,” so said deputy minister of transport Sindisiwe Chikunga at the South African Network for Women in Transport (Sanwit) summit at the Mthatha Airport hangars on Sunday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.