Bag drop initiative a boost for tourists

Now it is possible to tour without having to haul one’s luggage around

As a high-flying architect who is tuned to effective use of space, former East Londoner Bryce Henderson was inspired by his travels to launch a luggage storage facility for Cape Town’s tourism market. Named Bag Drop, savvy service means tourists to the Mother City need not lug their baggage around with them during gaps in accommodation or transport arrangements.

