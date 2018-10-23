Court clerk arrested

A senior East London magistrate’s court official was arrested on Friday for allegedly selling court documents which are normally offered free of charge to people who have lost their loved ones. The 54-year-old senior admin clerk, Manoko Lebetloane, was arrested by East London police. Her arrest was confirmed on Monday by East London police spokesperson Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.