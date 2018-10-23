Former SARS exec in bid to shake ‘rogue’ charges

Former top SARS official Johann van Loggerenberg has gone to court to force the National Prosecuting Authority to consider dropping the so-called “rogue unit” case against him – and to launch an urgent investigation into the three senior prosecutors behind those charges.

Van Loggerenberg wants the high court to overturn the decision by former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams to not withdraw the “rogue unit” case‚ and wants the new permanent NDPP – yet to be appointed – to make a fresh decision on whether he and his co-accused should go on trial.

-For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select