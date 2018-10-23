News

Hundreds of bags of nyaope seized in Joburg CBD‚ five arrested

By TimesLIVE - 23 October 2018

Johannesburg metro police have arrested five drug dealers in raids in the inner city‚ officials said on Tuesday.

MMC for public safety Michael Sun said the arrests took place at three hot spots. Hundreds of packets of the street drug nyaope were seized.

The raids were carried out in Bree‚ Joubert and Goud Streets. The action follows an outcry over drug-related crimes in the city.

Recently residents in Westbury took to the streets to protest the proliferation of drugs in the area. Residents blamed police for not taking action against criminals.

