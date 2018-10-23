King William’s Town police patrols lead to 54 arrests

The King William’s Town police arrested more than 54 suspects during operations and patrols at the weekend.

Police spokeswoman Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said the suspects, aged between 24 and 58, were arrested for various crimes including drunkenness, possession of stolen property, common robbery, and theft, possession of drugs, drunken driving, common assault and malicious damage to property.

She said: “Over the past weekend police were busy with their routine patrols in the central business area and in other areas within the King William’s Town Cluster policing area.

Police were also on foot patrol doing stop and search in the areas and managed to arrest more than 54 suspects.”The suspects are due at different magistrate’s courts this week.

King William’s Town Cluster Commander Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga said the police will continue with stop and search and roadblocks to prevent crime in the area. “Police are committed in fighting crime and in full force in tracking down the perpetrators of crime,” he said.